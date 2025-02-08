x

Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam calls

Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam calls
1 hour 42 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2025 Feb 8, 2025 February 08, 2025 6:37 PM February 08, 2025 in News - Local

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about recent scam calls.

The sheriff's office said people have receiving calls that they missed jury duty and now owe a fine, or they will be arrested.

The sheriff's office said they do not call anyone to request payment and urge residents to not send those scammers any money.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days