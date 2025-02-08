Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam calls
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about recent scam calls.
The sheriff's office said people have receiving calls that they missed jury duty and now owe a fine, or they will be arrested.
The sheriff's office said they do not call anyone to request payment and urge residents to not send those scammers any money.
