Cameron County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

Credit: MGN Online

Cameron County Public Health will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the Los Fresnos Fire Department, located at 100 Rodeo Drive.

According to a Tuesday news release from the county, 3,500 Moderna vaccines will be available for individuals 18 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register for the clinic, visit https://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.