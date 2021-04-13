Cameron County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday
Cameron County Public Health will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the Los Fresnos Fire Department, located at 100 Rodeo Drive.
According to a Tuesday news release from the county, 3,500 Moderna vaccines will be available for individuals 18 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To register for the clinic, visit https://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.
More News
News Video
-
'Worst side of humanity:' Pharr police investigate assault of a 90-year-old man
-
Pharr J&J vaccine clinic for farm workers canceled, officials say new clinic...
-
Local health officials react Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns
-
Edinburg police chief placed on administrative leave
-
Sample ballots available online for local elections