Cameron County utility companies issue water boil notice for customers

Photo by mgnonline.com

The Harlingen Waterworks System and the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation have issued a boil water notice to all of its customers on Tuesday.

According to a news release, on Monday, during a normal seasonal operation of the Harlingen Downtown Water Plant, employees noticed a cloudiness in the water that was above the acceptable levels.

Harlingen employees placed the plant offline and began investigating the cause, according to the news release. It was determined that sedimentation from one of the clear wells was disturbed and temporarily pumped out into the distribution system.

The news release said while the Harlingen Waterworks System is confident only a minimal amount was discharged, they have issued a precautionary boil water notice.

Military Highway Water Supply Corporation also issued a water boil notice for their customers since they purchase water from Harlingen Waterworks System.

Several schools at the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District are being affected by the water boil notice.

The district said the schools affected are:

- Rangerville Elementary School

- Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary

- La Encantada Elementary

- La Paloma Elementary

- Angela G. Leal Elementary

- Riverside Middle School

All other district campuses and facilities are not affected by the water boil notice.

The district said they are ensuring all students and staff have access to safe, drinkable water. Bottled water will be available and all Child Nutrition Program staff will receive water for food preparation and operational services.

School will operate as usual throughout the rest of the week at all district campuses.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water being used for drinking, cooking or ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to drinking or consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling water, individuals can also purchase bottled water.

The news release said the Harlingen Waterworks System will notify customers once the water boil is lifted.

Anyone with any questions concerning the matter can contact Water Services Director Mario A. Gonzalez at 956-564-0450.