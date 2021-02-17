Cameron County warns residents of potential price gouging amid power conservation crisis

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is alerting residents of the potential for price gouging during the current power conservation crisis.

As severe weather and power outages continue to overwhelm the area, the county says some businesses may try to profit from vulnerable residents who are in need of essentials.

According to a news release, Cameron County has received concerns about increased prices in the hospitality sector. One example is hotel rooms priced at double to triple normal rates.

Other areas that may be affected include gas, grocery and retail. The county said it is working to listen to concerns, identify the potential bad actors, and gauge whether or not they have met the criteria to constitute price gouging.

From there, the county said it will determine how to proceed with prosecutorial efforts.

For helpful tips on spotting price gouging or to file a report visit the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection webpage or call the hotline at (800) 621-0508.