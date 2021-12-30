x

Cameron Park murder suspect arrested at Brownsville bridge, sheriff says

Kevin Robert Broussard. Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man wanted for a murder in Cameron Park, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Kevin Robert Broussard was arrested at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge.

Broussard was identified as a suspect in the murder of Victor Medina last month.

Medina’s body was found inside a vehicle on Avenida Gregory & Avenida Lisa on Nov. 6.

Broussard has been booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center, Garza said. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

