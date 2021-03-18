Cancer-stricken McAllen boy receives new swing set from Make-A-Wish Foundation

For his third birthday, Aaron Villarreal was showered with love from his family, the RGV Vipers, the McAllen police and fire departments -- all in an effort to make his wish of getting a new swing set come true.

"This is such an exciting moment for him, Viviana Sanchez, Aaron’s mother, said. “He loves the park. We would always go to the park so when COVID happened, we stopped going to the park, obviously because it was closed and because it wasn't healthy.”

In 2018, Aaron was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma – a form of eye cancer. Since then, he’s gone through several rounds of chemotherapy directly for his right eye - followed by check-ups every 3 months.

Aaron’s parents reached out to the Make-A-Wish Foundation - and were surprised to find out that so many different local entities wanted to sponsor him and his wish.

Aaron’s parents say that with his new swing set, Aaron will be outside all the time.