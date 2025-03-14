Candidates named for upcoming city of Starbase election

The names of the candidates who will appear on the ballot in the May election for the city of Starbase have been announced.

Officials say Starbase will have a mayor and two commissioners at-large. The names on the ballot are Robert Peden, running for mayor, and Jenna Petrzelka and Jordan Buss, running for commissioner.

Starbase is the home of SpaceX, and the election will only be open to people who live in that area. The election was ordered by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino after residents submitted a petition to make Starbase its own city.

Election Day is May 5.