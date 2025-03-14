Candidates named for upcoming city of Starbase election
The names of the candidates who will appear on the ballot in the May election for the city of Starbase have been announced.
Officials say Starbase will have a mayor and two commissioners at-large. The names on the ballot are Robert Peden, running for mayor, and Jenna Petrzelka and Jordan Buss, running for commissioner.
RELATED STORY: Cameron County approves election to make SpaceX's Starbase its own city
Starbase is the home of SpaceX, and the election will only be open to people who live in that area. The election was ordered by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino after residents submitted a petition to make Starbase its own city.
Election Day is May 5.
More News
News Video
-
City of Brownsville working to build industrial park
-
New bill surrounding beach closures for space flight activities introduced by Valley...
-
Candidates named for upcoming city of Starbase election
-
Woman arrested on 19 counts of animal cruelty in McAllen
-
Brownsville ISD employee arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor
Sports Video
-
UTRGV QB Eddie Lee Marburger speaks on return to the Valley to...
-
Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 24-0 record into postseason
-
UTRGV football wraps up first week of spring practice
-
Harvest Christian wins three-peat TAPPS 1A State Championship title
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster recovers following season-ending injury