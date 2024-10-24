Candidates running for District 27 Texas Senate seat share plans for voters

On the ballot for some Rio Grande Valley voters is the District 27 race.

Incumbent Morgan LaMantia faces Republican challenger Adam Hinojosa.

LaMantia is a Democrat from Palm Valley in Cameron County. She serves as House Counsel for her family's business, L&F Distributors.

If re-elected, she says some of the key issues she will focus on are supporting entrepreneurs, affordable health care and public education.

"We want to make sure that our teachers are paid what they're valued at, that they're getting what they deserve. But also our schools, that they have the resources they need to provide the resources our kids need to get the top tier education and keep them safe," LaMantia said.

Her Republican challenger, Adam Hinojosa, was born in Brownsville and owns several small businesses.

If elected, Hinojosa would be the first Republican to take the State District 27 Senate seat.

He says one of his priorities is to improve the economy.

"We need to help reduce our tax burdens," Hinojosa said. "Things are just so expensive, inflation is out of control. So we need people who can control government both on the state and federal level and help reduce that inflation and provide more jobs."

There is a third candidate on the ballot, Robin Lee Vargas. She represents the Green Party and this is her first time running for public office.