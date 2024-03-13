Candlelight memorial honors victims in deadly La Grulla helicopter crash

A heartfelt, hometown ceremony was held for those lost in the Starr County helicopter crash, among them was a Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent.

On Friday, a National Guard helicopter went down in La Grulla. It was carrying three New York National Guard soldiers and a Valley Border Patrol agent.

RELATED STORY: Victims of the deadly helicopter crash in La Grulla identified

Agent Christopher Luna was a graduate of Edinburg High School and a 17-year Border Patrol veteran.

"A hard worker, just one of those that lights up a room. He was first in, last out. He was an agent's agent," U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said.

Owens knew Luna personally before becoming chief. He was the patrol agent in charge of the Rio Grande City station, where agent Luna was assigned.

"He was one of those that you wanted to look to your right and left, and see that he was working beside you," Owens said.

Several people spoke at the vigil, including National Guard Lieutenant David Mackey. National Guardsman Casey Frankoski and John Grassia were the two soldiers who died in the crash. They were living in Edinburg during their deployment.

"They were practically brother and sister," Mackey said. "They were the first to get on each other's nerves, but they'd be the first to have each other's backs."

The vigil was for all three victims, the speakers calling them heroes.

Watch the video above for the full story.