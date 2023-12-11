Candlelight vigil held for victim killed in a murder-suicide in McAllen

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the woman who was shot and killed in a murder-suicide at a restaurant in McAllen.

The shooting happened at the Coast Asian Bistro and Bar on Friday.

People arrived at the vigil to show their support for the two people shot, including 46-year-old Yi Min Jiang, who was killed in the shooting.

A second male victim was also shot and at last check is still hospitalized; police have not released his identity.

The 58-year-old suspect also died in the incident. Police say he shot himself.

The vigil is in remembrance of Jiang and in support of the man recovering, who police say he may be her husband.

The vigil was organized by people who knew these victims, but it's open to anyone who loved them or their restaurant.

McAllen police have not released any information on how the suspect knew the victims or on the condition of the second shooting victim.

The vigil will continue until 8:30 p.m. at the Coast Asian Bistro and Bar.