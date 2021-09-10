Cannery Public Market being renovated to serve as a food bank for Brownsville

What is currently an empty warehouse in Brownsville will soon be renovated to serve as the host for the Brownsville Farmers Market as well as a food bank.

The Cannery Public Market will soon offer a service that many from Brownsville typically have to travel for.

At the moment, the city of Brownsville only has food pantries to cater to families in need.

The Cannery Market will be serving as the Brownsville Farmers Market and not just hosting food vendors, but it will have a commercial licensed kitchen for anyone looking to start a food business.

Brownsville Director of Government and Community Affairs Ramiro Gonzalez says Brownsville has had farmers markets for about 12 years popping up every Saturday. This market might also extend its days.

Daniela Sosa from Good Neighbor Settlement House –which serves 500 families a month in the Buena Vida area - said she believes this renovation will help people outside of Buena Vida.

"This program will contribute to the groceries they already have and serve as an essential supplement that they might need.

Much of the funding for the restoration came from an economic development grant as well as other partners.

The renovations are set to start next Sunday and be finished by next October.