Murder trial of four men accused in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old postponed

A capital murder trial that was scheduled to start in Hidalgo County Tuesday for four men accused in the shooting death of a little girl was postponed.

Authorities say the suspects — identified as Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez of Alton, William Garcia, of McAllen, Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission — shot up a home near Mission two years ago.

A bullet pierced through the home and hit the little girl while she was watching TV.

Authorities believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between neighbors.

Both men are now schedules to appear in court next month.

Previous Coverage:

Sheriff: Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County

Family of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting near Mission speaks out