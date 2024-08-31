x

Captan a tiburón en la orilla del mar en la Isla del Padre Sur

Captan a tiburón en la orilla del mar en la Isla del Padre Sur
3 hours 13 seconds ago Saturday, August 31 2024 Aug 31, 2024 August 31, 2024 5:58 PM August 31, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En la playa Wanna Wanna fue atrapado un tiburón. Los visitantes informan que no se reportaron heridos tras el hallazgo de este espécimen marino. 

Reportan que el tiburón es de aproximadamente cinco pies de largo. 

Los bañistas no podían creer que el tiburón haya estado dando vueltas por la orilla de la playa que es muy concurrida en la Isla del Padre.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days