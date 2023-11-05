Car catches fire after crash in Mission
Mission police are investigating a crash that caused a vehicle to catch on fire.
Firefighters say the driver lost control on west Griffin Parkway and Los Ebanos Road before crashing into an electrical pole, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
The driver was taken to the hospital, where he is recovering. Police have not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
