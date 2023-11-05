x

Car catches fire after crash in Mission

1 hour 26 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, November 05 2023 Nov 5, 2023 November 05, 2023 6:31 PM November 05, 2023 in News - Local

Mission police are investigating a crash that caused a vehicle to catch on fire.

Firefighters say the driver lost control on west Griffin Parkway and Los Ebanos Road before crashing into an electrical pole, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he is recovering. Police have not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days