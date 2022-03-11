Car Fest back at the McAllen Convention Center this weekend
Car Fest is back at the McAllen Convention Center this weekend.
The car show kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and continues through Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free. Adults are $15, and seniors, students and active military can receive a discount.
