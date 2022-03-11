x

Car Fest back at the McAllen Convention Center this weekend

5 hours 4 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 8:14 AM March 11, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

Car Fest is back at the McAllen Convention Center this weekend.

The car show kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and continues through Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free. Adults are $15, and seniors, students and active military can receive a discount.

