Car theft suspects arrested in Brownsville

Three men were arrested on auto theft charges, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Ayrton Ortiz, 26, Angel Guerrero, 20, and Jonathan Reyes, 22, were arrested following several auto theft incidents, according to a news release.

The release identified Ortiz as someone who “had a prominent role in directing others to specific locations for vehicle theft,” police said in a news release. He was charged with theft of motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity and given a $120,000 bond.

Guerrero was apprehended at the Fort Brown Border Patrol Station after attempting to cross into the United States illegally, the news release stated.

Border Patrol agents discovered Guerero had a warrant out of the Brownsville Police Department, and he was taken into custody on charges of theft of motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $35,000, the release added.

Reyes is facing two counts of theft of motor vehicle and given a $50,000 bond, according to the release.

“These arrests highlight the ongoing efforts of our law enforcement agencies to combat such criminal activities and ensure the safety and security of our community members' property,” police stated in the news release. “As always, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their vehicles from theft. Consider installing steering wheel locks or a kill switch to deter theft.