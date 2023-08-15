x

Caravan to celebrate Weslaco star athletes

The city of Weslaco is putting together a caravan to celebrate some of their star athletes. 

The caravan starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they will honor the Weslaco 13 and Under Little League team for their deep run in the Little League World Series.

They'll also be honoring other amateur athletes.

The route for the caravan starts on Missouri Avenue, goes down 6th Street, onto Texas Boulevard and ending at city hall.

Residents are invited to line up anywhere along that path.

