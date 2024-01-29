x

CASA of Hidalgo County helps children get a voice in court

Monday, January 29 2024
By: Dina Herrera Garza

A Rio Grande Valley volunteer organization is giving children who have been removed from their homes a voice in court.

CASA of Hidalgo County Executive Director Veronica Whitacre sits with Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give more information about how the organization helps children and how the community can help.

