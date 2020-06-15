Cases in fraud investigation against contractor now referred to Cameron County Pct 4 Constable's Office
Cases in a construction fraud investigation out of San Benito are now being referred to the Cameron County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
At least 10 complaints against Oscar Hernandez are already on file. He owns Oscar Vita Moderna.
Several people have told authorities they paid him to build their home, but he never completed his end of the deal.
Hernandez is also facing similar accusations in Mission, where theft charges have been filed.
