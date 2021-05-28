Catholic Diocese of Brownsville easing COVID restrictions

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is relaxing the protocols put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic for parishes and mission churches.

Bishop Daniel Flores said he believes the situation has substantially improved due to the precautions taken over the last year - and the increased numbers of people who have been vaccinated.

"What we did today was send a letter to all of those pastors and all the churches and all the missions indicating that we would modify our health safety protocols," Flores said.

The letter highlighted some of the things Valley churches will now be able to do.

Starting this Saturday evening, anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer is required to wear a face mask - although it remains highly encouraged.

The suspension of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue has also been lifted and it may be received on the tongue or in the hand.

However, Bishop Flores says space should still be respected.

"We're still asking that family groups sit with about a three-feet distance within the pew," Flores said.

Some COVID restrictions will remain in place. For example, holy water fonts will remain closed and receiving the precious blood from the chalice will still not be allowed.

Bishop Flores also said churches will not ask for proof of vaccination - saying the rule is - think of others before you go to mass.

The relaxed rules set to go into effect beginning with the liturgical celebration of Trinity Sunday on the evening of Saturday, May 29.