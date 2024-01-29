Cause of death revealed for murdered Donna woman, common-law-husband identified as suspect

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have revealed the cause of death for Maria De La Carmen De Anda, who was killed in Donna in December 2023.

Investigators with the sheriff's office said autopsy findings showed De La Carmen De Anda had signs of blunt force trauma to her head and suffocation.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Gideon Avenue after the 49-year-old was discovered in a blanket, lying in a pool of blood following a domestic dispute.

Ismael Terrazas Diaz, De La Carmen De Anda's common-law-husband, has been identified as a suspect in her death. Deputies have obtained an arrested warrant for Diaz, who is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.