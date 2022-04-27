Cause of fire at Brownsville apartment complex still under investigation
Multiple families are without a home after eight units burned down at an apartment complex in Brownsville.
The Red Cross said they will assist families in need.
Brownsville fire officials say they're still investigating the cause of the fire.
