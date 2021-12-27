Cause of house fire in Brownsville area under investigation
A Christmas Day house fire in Brownsville remains under investigation.
The homeowners say they were inside the home when the fire started from the back side of the house. It happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cameron County officials are still investigating.
