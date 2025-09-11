Cause of Johnny’s True Value fire in Harlingen ruled as ‘undetermined’
The cause of the fire that destroyed the Harlingen location of the Johnny’s True Value hardware store was ruled as “undetermined,” the Harlingen Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to Channel 5 News.
The building at 914 W Tyler Ave. was destroyed July 22 after a fire broke out at around 5 a.m., collapsing the roof of the building.
According to the fire marshal's office, the owners are now in the process of getting a demolition permit.
The state and insurance company are still investigating the cause of the fire and will have their own reports.
RELATED STORY: Johnny's True Value employees mourning loss of Harlingen store
