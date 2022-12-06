x

Cause of McAllen apartment fire under investigation

8 hours 24 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, December 06 2022 Dec 6, 2022 December 06, 2022 8:55 AM December 06, 2022 in News - Local

The McAllen Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out Monday night.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Nolana and 10th street.

Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was injured. 

Investigators are working on finding the cause. 

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days