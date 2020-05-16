Cause of South Padre Island fire remains under investigation, no injuries reported

Officials said Saturday that nobody was injured in a major fire that destroyed a condominium on South Padre Island.

City of South Padre Island officials said the cause of the fire, which destroyed Gulf Point Condominiums building "B," remains under investigation.

Firefighters from across the Rio Grande Valley responded to the blaze. A few firefighters succumbed to exhaustion and dehydration while fighting the fire, but they have recovered, officials said.

Property manager Carlos Chacón said the complex would be rebuilt.

The city asked the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the fire.