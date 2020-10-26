CBP Asking Permission to Inspect Border Landowners’ Property

ABRAM – Landowners on the Rio Grande Valley border can expect a letter soon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection are asking to enter their property for construction of the border wall.

The construction of the first border fence left a bad impression for Abram resident Fortunato Ochoa.

"The government is going to do what they want to do,” he told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

Ochoa said he’s lived next to the border all his life. His family owns property behind the current fence.

“Everyone owns a small part of that land,” said Ochoa.

He told us remembers the first federal letters.

“They were coming by everybody's and telling them that they were going to make that wall para floods,” he explained.

Now, the CBP said they will be reaching out again.

The letter will ask to enter landowner’s properties to discuss the real estate, environmental and design planning to install gates along the existing wall like Ochoa’s.

The agency will also be asking landowners about building new access roads and border wall.

Ochoa said he welcomes the new conversations with federal planners.

"That way the people that are going to receive that letter they know what they want to do,” he said. “Even though they might agree or they might disagree but at least they are going to get noticed.”

CBP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also be arranging in-person meetings with landowners if they have additional questions.