CBP awards $70 million contract for new border wall construction in Hidalgo County

KRGV file photo

Approximately seven miles of new border wall will be built in Hidalgo County, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The $70 million contract for new border wall construction was awarded to Granite Construction Co., the news release said. This is the first border wall contract of President Trump’s second term in office.

“This contract is funded with CBP’s Fiscal Year 2021 funds and will close critical openings in the border wall that were left incomplete due to cancelled contracts during the Biden Administration,” the news release stated.

The news release said the new border wall construction will be "within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector," but did not specify a location.