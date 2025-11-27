CBP expecting increase in travelers on international bridges for Thanksgiving

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are expected to be the busiest days this month for people crossing through international bridges.

CBP said that increase is due to people crossing to visit relatives during the holiday, or to shop.

A spokesperson said more CBP officers will be stationed at international bridges to manage traffic flow.

“If you are coming to the United States from Mexico, we recommend that you visit our website at cbp.gov and click on ‘know before you travel’ that way you are more informed on what is allowed and what is not,” CBP spokesperson Elias Rodriguez said.

According to CBP, 389,000 people crossed through the international bridges in Brownsville in November 2024. CBP said they expect that same amount this year.