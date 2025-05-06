CBP officers seize $184,000 at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a total of $184,095 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, according to a news release.

According to the news release, on May 2, CBP officers encountered a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen and a 33-year-old female Mexican citizen in a 2022 Fiat.

They were selected for a "routine outbound inspection" during which CBP officers discovered packages containing bulk U.S. currency hidden within the vehicle, totaling $148,610, according to the news release. CBP officers also discovered $5,485 on the male and $30,000 concealed on the body of the female.

According to the news release, it is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare the currency to a CBP officer upon entering or exiting from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure and/or arrest.

The news release said the money and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. The male and female were arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and a criminal investigation was initiated.