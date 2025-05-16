CBP officers seize more than $1.7 million in narcotics at Rio Grande City port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Rio Grande City port of entry seized alleged methamphetamine that totaled more than $1.7 million in street value, according to a news release.

The news release said the seizure occurred on May 13 at the Rio Grande City International Bridge. A CBP officer referred a Kia Sorrento, driven by a 26-year-old female Mexican citizen, for a secondary inspection.

Following the inspection, officers discovered 83 packages containing a total of 191.40 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle, according to the news release. The narcotics had a total street value of $1,760,015.

The news release said CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle and turned it all over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.