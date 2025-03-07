CBP seize more than $6 million worth of cocaine at Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge found $6.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a plastic roll shipment.
CBP said officers encountered a commercial tractor trailer on Wednesday. The trailer was hauling a shipment of plastic wrap and was making entry from Mexico.
An officer selected the trailer for further inspection, which resulted in officers extracting a total of 150 packages of alleged cocaine, weighing 470.68 pounds, according to CBP. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $6,284,586.
CBP said they turned the tractor trailer, narcotics and driver to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville ISD seniors express concerns over graduation venue change
-
Juvenile detained in connection with threat at Weslaco middle school
-
CBP seize more than $6 million worth of cocaine at Pharr International...
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 7, 2025
-
Zoo Guest: Pebbles, the Great Plains Rat Snake
Sports Video
-
2025 High School Baseball Tournament Showcase
-
David Roddy shines in Vipers debut as team wins fourth straight
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University
-
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall...
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University