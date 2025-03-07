CBP seize more than $6 million worth of cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge found $6.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a plastic roll shipment.

CBP said officers encountered a commercial tractor trailer on Wednesday. The trailer was hauling a shipment of plastic wrap and was making entry from Mexico.

An officer selected the trailer for further inspection, which resulted in officers extracting a total of 150 packages of alleged cocaine, weighing 470.68 pounds, according to CBP. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $6,284,586.

CBP said they turned the tractor trailer, narcotics and driver to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.