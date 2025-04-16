CBP seizes more than $1.2 million in narcotics at Valley international bridges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a total of $1,200,800 in alleged cocaine in three separate incidents at the Pharr, Hidalgo and Anzalduas international crossings, according to a news release.

The news release said on April 11, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a Chevrolet sedan entering the United States from Mexico.

The vehicle was referred for further inspection and resulted in officers extracting 10 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 24.16 pounds concealed within the vehicle, according to the news release.

On April 12, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a Ford sedan entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to the news release.

The news release said officers conducted a physical inspection of the Ford and extracted nine packages of alleged cocaine weighing at 20.5 pounds hidden within the vehicle.

On that same day, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a Chevrolet sedan entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to the news release. After a physical inspection, officers extracted 20 packages of alleged cocaine, weighing 48.54 pounds.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.