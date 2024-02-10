CCSO: Inmate arrested after headbutting detention officer at Old County Jail
An inmate at the Old County Jail in Brownsville was charged for assaulting a public servant after headbutting a detention officer on Wednesday.
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office said detention staff were conducting regular duties and attempted to remove Jose Magallanes and reassign him to another cell.
The sheriff's office said Magallanes did not want to be moved and became verbally aggressive toward staff. He eventually complied and was restrained in mechanical handcuffs.
Magallanes then lunged at a detention officer with a headbutt, striking the officer's jaw, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested Magallanes and transported him to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.
