CCSO: Reward offered for suspect wanted in Laguna Heights murder

A reward is being offered for a man wanted in connection with a Laguna Heights murder that happened back in July.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for 41-year-old Jacobo Hernandez's arrest in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon.

The investigation began on July 25 at around 2:30 a.m. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 200 block of Adams Avenue in Laguna Heights in reference to a subject who had been shot.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered De Leon dead with several gunshot wounds to his body.

During the investigation, investigators with the sheriff's office obtained surveillance video near the crime scene and witness statements that helped identify Hernandez. A warrant was then secured for Hernandez's arrest for murder.

Hernandez is believed to be hiding in Mexico.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at (956) 554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.