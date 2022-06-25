CDC reports 3 Valley counties have high Covid transmission rates

Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are reporting a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting that those counties are now showing high Covid transmission rates

“Hidalgo County was the first county in the whole state that was red, and now there's other counties following suit,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Data shows positive cases in Hidalgo County tripled what they were in March.

“A month ago there were 12 people in the hospital, now there's 60,” Melendez said. “We know from our last count we've had over 1,000 people that have tested positive. And if you look at school, even the school districts, we would average maybe 10 to 15 teachers and students combined. Now we're having 50 adults and 10 kids."

Hidalgo County's health experts say the effects of vaccines and boosters are wearing off for those who don't get a new dose. They said people are being more lax and traveling more and that precautions from before - hand washing, social distancing, and mask wearing – are not as common.

"They're not really adhering to the precautions we used to follow," Hidalgo County Health And Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said.

Melendez said increases in new Covid cases are currently happening because people’s guards are down for the summer.

“I think people believe that the pandemic is over,” Melendez said. “I'm here to tell you that we have over 7% of the hospital beds here right now in Hidalgo County occupied by people with Covid."

The CDC is recommending people wear masks indoors in public places during this increase.