Census counts, asylum qualifications underway in Reynosa shelter

Volunteers on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande are trying to get groups of immigrants organized there.

The volunteers at the Senda De Vida shelter are doing a census count on the immigrants and checking to see if the 900 families there qualify for asylum.

People from several places such as Central America and Haiti.

Hector Silva, the director of the shelter, emphasized they weren't getting the group together to help them cross. Instead, they were getting a headcount of the migrants and assessing their cases to prioritize who would be eventually sent to the international bridge.

Silva added that if the immigrants didn’t qualify as a candidate for asylum or humanitarian parole, they’d have to leave.

Silva added that access to the bridge is closed off.