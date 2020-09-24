Census telethon and $10,000 raffle starts today for Rio Grande Valley residents

Rio Grande Valley cities teamed up on Thursday to do a raffle/telethon in an effort to raise 2020 Census participation.

Tania Ramirez, McAllen commissioner for district four said the center is taking calls from everybody around the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are super excited we are doing all this to fill out their census and participate and when they call and register for the census they’ll receive a code number that they will text — once they do that they will enter out amazing raffle,” Ramirez said.

On Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. residents can visit RGV2020.com to find their city and call to enter the $10,000 raffle.

The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.

Watch the video for the full story.