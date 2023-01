CEO of Brownsville PUB announces his retirement

The CEO of the Brownsville Public Utilities Board John Bruciak announced his retirement in a Wednesday night meeting.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said in a Facebook post that more information will be released next week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Brownsville PUB audit raises questions over involvement of Cameron County judge's law firm

Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit