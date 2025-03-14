Ceremony will be held for 85th anniversary of deadly Alamo train crash

Friday marks 85 years since the deadly 1940 Alamo train crash happened.

A historic marker now stands at the location of what local historians say was one of the deadliest crashes in South Texas. It was placed back in 2002 by the Texas Historical Commission.

A truck filled with about 40 migrant workers was heading to a citrus field in Edinburg when it collided with a train off Tower Road and old Business 83.

The train belonged to the Missouri Pacific Railroad and was headed from Donna to Alamo; 29 people were killed in the crash.

The oldest victim was 50 years old and the youngest was just 8 years old.

There is still speculation about if the train blew its whistle or if the truck had a broken window covered with cardboard. Families of the victims sued the railroad company for around $650,000.

Alamo Lions Club President Ellena Sandoval says it's important to remember the tragedy every year.

"We are here at the tower, which there is a marker here of the landmark when that accident happened. We have a guest speaker which is 430th district judge retired [Israel] Ramon Jr. He will be our guest speaker," Sandoval said.

Two local authors from the Valley recently wrote a book about the tragedy. It was written to preserve Valley history and to remind people of the struggles that farmworkers still face today.

A somber ceremony will be taking place to remember the victims who died. It's happening at 6 p.m. at the Landmark on the Tower.

Both city leaders and living family members of those who died in the accident will be present.