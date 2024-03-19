Chairman testifies in lawsuit against refinery accused of violating Brownsville ordinances

The chairman of a Brownsville mineral refinery took to the stand Tuesday in the second court hearing in a lawsuit filed against the company.

Milwhite Inc. is facing a lawsuit from the city of Brownsville after residents living near the refinery have reported to city officials the refinery spews dust into their area.

The lawsuit, filed in February, says Milwhite Inc. violated several city ordinances, and did not pay fines.

READ MORE: City of Brownsville sues refinery following pollution concerns

The city wants the company to stop operating.

Milwhite Inc. Chairman Armando De Leon said in court they have been minimizing operations over at the mill.

It's an effort they say is to follow Brownsville city ordinances they’re accused of violating. De Leon said the company is looking into options that would minimize concerns surrounding operations.

One plan they have is to minimize the product being housed at the refinery.

DAY ONE OF THE HEARING

In court, the city's legal team played a video showing what looked like dust coming out of the building and filling the air.

“I cannot say that that dust comes from that building, and neither can you,” De Leon said.

The hearing will continue on Wednesday, March 20, with residents living near the refinery expected to testify.

Count on Channel 5 News to be in court to bring you the very latest.