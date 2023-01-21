Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon

The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News.

They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager.

The marathon had had several changes this year– including a new route with an extra mile.

The city also combined different relays into one big event.