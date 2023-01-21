Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon
The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday.
Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News.
They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager.
The marathon had had several changes this year– including a new route with an extra mile.
The city also combined different relays into one big event.
More News
News Video
-
Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon
-
One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission
-
Harlingen animal shelter changes name to reflect impact of services provided
-
Former Border Patrol agent sentenced to more than 10 years in prison...
-
Congresswoman working on renaming McAllen post office after Border patrol agent