Channel 5 News remembers longtime anchor Eddie Flores

For 12 years, Eddie Flores sat at the Channel 5 News anchor desk, telling viewers at home what was happening in our communities.

Eddie never sensationalized, he didn't have to. Eddie was one of the best storytellers in the business, and many of his former colleagues here at Channel 5 News said the same after news of his death broke.

He wasn't just a storyteller. Eddie was a Marine, and a warrior who battled cancer for 10 years.

Eddie will be remembered as a reporter, an anchor, a fighter, and a husband, a father, and grandfather, and more.

Watch the video above for the full story.