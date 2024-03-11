Channel 5 News will undergo tower maintenance Tuesday, signal will be affected

Channel 5 News' signal will not be available to some homes due to a scheduled tower maintenance on Tuesday.

Homes using antenna's or DISH Network will not be able to see KRGV or Noticias RGV on their TV's temporarily.

Residents using Spectrum will still be able to watch both channels and those using Direct TV will only be able to see KRGV. Channel 5 News can also be watched on YouTube TV.

KRGV and Noticias RGV are also available online via livestreaming at krgv.com. The livestreams are located on the homepage to the right.