Charge upgraded to murder for man accused in Mission drive-thru shooting
A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with a drive-thru shooting last month is now facing a murder charge after the victim was taken off of life support.
Juan Jose Trevino was arrested on Oct. 31 following a shooting at El Paraiso Drive-Thru located at 6 Mile Line Road and La Homa Road in rural Mission.
The victim, identified as 19-year-old Wendy Acosta Acevedo, was airlifted to the hospital following the shooting. She was taken off of life support on Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Trevino was previously charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony.
On Wednesday, Trevino was charged with murder and had his bond set at $1 million.
In a previous news release, authorities said Trevino was seen in a verbal altercation with another female before driving away and shooting in the direction of several individuals at the store.
Trevino drove to the store to "confront and assault his ex-girlfriend" who was working at the location.
Trevino later told investigators that he discharged his gun at a group of people standing outside the drive-thru.
