Charges against Hidalgo ISD athletic director dismissed

The Grand Jury of 139th Judicial District Court of Hidalgo have dismissed the assault charges against Hidalgo Independent School District Athletic Director Monty Stumbaugh, according to a statement released by Hidalgo ISD.

The jury claims there was insufficient evidence supporting the assault charges or any criminal wrongdoing, according to the statement.

Stumbaugh was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old freshman soccer player at Hidalgo High School on February 28. The teen told police Stumbaugh "grabbed him by the back of his neck, squeezed it and pushed him forward, almost making him fall," according to an affidavit.

The assault was corroborated by a witness, according to the document.

Stumbaugh, along with principal Rafael Tinoco, was arrested back in March and placed on paid administrative leave.

Tinoco was accused of tampering with a witness after allegedly telling the witness to change their statement. Charges against Tinoco were dismissed back in May.

Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas says Stumbaugh is no longer in administrative leave and will report back to work on June 12.

Salinas says Stumbaugh will remain on the job until his retirement, which is set for the end of June.

Read the full statement from Hidalgo ISD below:

"After conducting a thorough review of the charges brought against Monty Stumbaugh, former Athletic Director and Head Football Coach of Hidalgo Early College High School, the Grand Jury of the 139th Judicial District Court of Hidalgo County has dismissed the charges due to insufficient evidence supporting assault charges or any criminal wrongdoing. Coach Stumbaugh announced his retirement in the early Spring; Hidalgo ISD wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Hidalgo ISD Board of Trustees and District Administrators is pleased with the decision of the grand jury as it reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the education and well-being of our students. Our focus remains firmly on providing an environment that fosters academic growth and personal development for every student in our care. We look forward to continuing our work that makes Hidalgo ISD the place to be!"