Charges downgraded for woman accused of vandalizing Brownsville mural
The district attorney has downgraded the charges against a woman accused of spray-painting an Elon Musk mural in downtown Brownsville.
RELATED STORY: Woman accused of vandalizing SpaceX in Brownsville mural to face judge
An attorney for Bekah Hinojosa says the judge lowered the charges to a Class C misdemeanor.
The DA's office says the charge was lowered because damage caused was less than $100.
If convicted, Hinojosa faces a $500 fine.
