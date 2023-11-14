Charges downgraded for woman accused of vandalizing Brownsville mural

The district attorney has downgraded the charges against a woman accused of spray-painting an Elon Musk mural in downtown Brownsville.

RELATED STORY: Woman accused of vandalizing SpaceX in Brownsville mural to face judge

An attorney for Bekah Hinojosa says the judge lowered the charges to a Class C misdemeanor.

The DA's office says the charge was lowered because damage caused was less than $100.

If convicted, Hinojosa faces a $500 fine.