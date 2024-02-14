Charges dropped against former Brownsville ISD elementary student accused of threatening principal

Charges against an 11-year-boy were dropped Wednesday, five months after he was arrested and accused of threatening a school principal.

Timothy Murray was a student at Palm Grove Elementary School in Brownsville when he was handcuffed and dragged out of the school on Sept. 8, 2023 after Cameron County prosecutors and Brownsville ISD claimed Timothy made a verbal statement threatening his school principal

Timothy was taken to the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center where he spent three days in solitary confinement, according to attorney Sara Stapleton-Barrera.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mother speaks out following son’s arrest at Brownsville ISD

484th District Court Judge Adela Kowalski-Garza told Channel 5 News she dropped the making a false alarm or report charge against Timothy after finding no probable cause or criminal intent in the case.

Timothy is no longer a student with the district. His arrest was first reported in The Texas Observer.

His mother says the last several months haven't been easy for them as a family.

"I feel a little bit better because Timothy has been suffering a lot," Nadia Rincon said. "Every time that we have an appointment, he's always asking, d'do you think they can arrest me or do you think they can do something?'"

Judge Kowalski-Garza told Timothy she was sorry for everything he has had to go through since he was first arrested.

While Kowalski-Garza dismissed the case against Timothy, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office can continue to investigate and file a petition.