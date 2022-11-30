Charlie Clark's beloved Nana passes away at 99

Charlie Clark announced Tuesday that Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known as Nana, passed away Monday at the age of 99.

Aguirre was a native of Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for most of her life.

A gathering will be held Thursday at Rivera Funeral Home located at 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A rosary will follow at 6 p.m. with Padre Carlos Zuniga.

A mass will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church located at 900 S. 23rd St. in McAllen.

“We are thankful for all the Love and Affection that was shown towards her. Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of our Nanas. She is and will continue to be a Pillar to all that knew her. She will forever be RGV’s, El Paso’s, & Laredo’s Nana… Our Nana!” Charlie Clark said in a statement.