Charro Days kicks off with annual Brownsville ISD Children's Parade

Charro Days kicked off Thursday in Brownsville with the annual Brownsville ISD Charro Days Children’s Parade.

It's the first of several parades planned this weekend, and thousands of students participate.

Some students dance folklorico, others will march with their school band or perform with the color guard.

Charro Days festivities continue on Friday with the illuminated night parade, and the grand international parade on Saturday, March 1 at 12:30 p.m.